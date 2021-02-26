Central government with new proposal for social media; A decision must be made within 36 hours….

News and information shared on social media will now be closely monitored. The Central Government enacted a law requiring these matters to be closely monitored. All social media service providers are required to strictly adhere to the rules of national news distribution.

Whatever one posts on social media must first be identified by the respective service providers. The directive states that all posts that are anti-national or anti-social should be removed immediately. The proposal states that a decision must be made within 36 hours.

WhatsApp, Google, Netflix and YouTube were instructed. Along with them, the central government also said that the OTT should tighten their self-regulatory mechanisms. The directive states that in accordance with Article 69A in relation to news coverage, all digital media should be prevented from harming the integrity, security and friendship of other countries and such posts should be removed. The action will be taken as per the Information Technology Act, 2000.