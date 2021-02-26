Covid-19 safety rules extended in UAE

The Covid-19 safety rules imposed in UAE were extended. The decision was announced by Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai. The Supreme Committee headed by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has announced that all Covid measures enforced in Dubai since the beginning of February will be extended until the start of Ramadan in mid-April.

The decision was taken after evaluating the Covid-19 situation in the emirate and the recommendations of frontline authorities.

The following rules will remain in place:

Pubs and bars will still be closed.

The capacity of the indoor venues, including cinemas and entertainment and sports venues, will be 50%.

Only 70% visitors will be allowed in shopping malls, hotel establishments and inside swimming pools and private beaches in hotels.

Restaurants and cafes will be required to close by 1am