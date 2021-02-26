Covid-19 Update: 368 new recoveries reported in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from coronavirus is firm at 97.6% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country. Meanwhile 346 new coronavirus were reported in the country. Of the new cases, 184 were recorded in Riyadh, 74 in the Eastern Province, 38 in Makkah, 9 in Asir, 5 in Madinah, 4 in Hail, 4 in Najran and 3 in Jazan. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 376,723.

The total number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia increased to 367,691 after 368 more patients recovered from the infection. 3 new deaths were also reported. The death toll has reached at 6483.

Also Read: Gulf country extends closure of commercial activities

2549 people were under medical treatment in various hospitals across the country. In this 477 were in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.