Covid-19 Update: 480 recoveries reported in Qatar

469 new coronavirus cases along with 480 recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported. The Ministry of Public Health has updated this. The newly diagnosed cases include 431 contacts of active cases and 38 travel related.

Thus the overall infection tally has surged to 162,737 . The total number of people recovered mounted to 152,807. The death toll is firm at 257.

At present there are 9,673 active cases in the country. There are 82 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 677. 9 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, taking the number of people in ICUs to 102.

Also Read: Covid-19 safety rules extended in UAE

The ministry has conducted 9675 additional Covid-19 tests. 5,646 people were tested for the first time in the last 24 hours. Till now1,527,438 people were tested in the country.