Covid-19 Update: Kuwaiti actor dies of Covid-19

Renowned Kuwaiti actor Mishary Al Balam died due to coronavirus infection. Mishary Al Balam was admitted in the ICU unit at Sheikh Jaber Hospital after he tested positive for Coronavirus infection. Al Balam has said that he was infected with the infection while receiving the first dose of a vaccine.

“Do not forget me from your prayers. Praise be to God in any case. My family, fellow artists, and the loyal, beloved audience, thank you for asking. All that happened was I got infected during the vaccination. It’s fate and forgive me for I cannot respond to the calls,” Al Balam wrote on his Instagram on last Wednesday. .The actor had shared a video on his Instagram account on February 11 as he received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The 48-year-old actor began his acting career in 1991. He has acted in more than 56 programs and series. He is survived by his wife and five children.