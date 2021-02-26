Covid-19 Updates: 3498 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

3498 new coronavirus infection along with 2,478 recoveries and 16 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE.

Thus the total number of people infected in UAE has reached at 385,160. The total number of people recovered now stands at 377,537. The death toll has reached at 1,198 . At present there are 6425 active cases in UAE.

The Ministry has conducted additional 187,176 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now, over 30.2 million tests have been conducted across the UAE .

UAE’s Covid-19 response has been ranked the highest in the Middle East and in the top 15 globally, in the Global Soft Power Index 2021.