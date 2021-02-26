Explosion strikes cargo ship in Mideast

An explosion struck an Israeli-owned cargo ship sailing out of the Middle East. The crew and vessel were safe. The ship was forced to head to the nearest port due to the explosion. This was confirmed by United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations run by the British Navy.

As per reports, MV Helios Ray, a Bahaman-flagged roll-on, roll-off vehicle cargo ship owned by an Israeli company named Ray Shipping Ltd. has been struck by the explosion at the Gulf of Oman.

What caused the explosion in not yet clear. But Gulf of Oman has witnessed a series of explosions in 2019. The US administration has accused that the Iran government is behind these explosions.