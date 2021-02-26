Forex market: Indian rupee fall against US dollar

The domestic currency, Indian rupee had a massive fall on Friday. As per amrket experts, the weakening of Asian currencies and the heavy selling in the domestic equities has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 72.43 against the US dollar. During the trading the Indian rupee touched 73.10 lower by 67 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 72.43 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.25 per cent to 90.35. Foreign institutional investors (FII) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs. 188.08 crore .