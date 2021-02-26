Kerala ready to increase RTPCR inspection; New guidelines issued….

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has decided to increase the RTPCR inspection. The new decision comes as the spread of Covid has increased again and other states have tightened checks on those coming from Kerala. The government has also issued new guidelines for RTPCR testing.

In addition to government systems, testing is also outsourced. Mobile RTPCR labs will also be set up in the state. The inspection fee at these places will be only Rs 448. The lab’s license will be revoked if the Covid test results fail. The government guideline also says that test results should be submitted within 24 hours. Failure to do so will result in the lab’s license being revoked.