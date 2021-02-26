Ministry of Home Affairs announces its decision on Covid-19 restrictions

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced its decision on Covid-19 guidelines imposed in the country. Home Ministry has extended the existing coronavirus surveillance, containment and caution guidelines till March 31.

“While there has been a substantial decline in the active and new Covid-19 cases, there is need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution so as to fully overcome the pandemic. Containment zones continue to be demarcated carefully. Prescribed containment measures are strictly being followed within these zones and Covid-appropriate behaviour is being promoted and strictly enforced,” the Ministry said in a release.

“The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities followed scrupulously. Therefore, the focused approach on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the SOPs, as envisaged in the guidelines issued on January 27, 2021, need to be enforced strictly by states and Union Territories,” it added.