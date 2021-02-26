Nick with his new album ‘Spaceman’; musical love letters to Priyanka

Singer Nick Jonas’ is here with his new album Spaceman. What he said about his ‘Spaceman’ is too romantic. Nick said that Spaceman is a collection of musical love letters to his wife Priyanka Chopra.

“So excited to start this journey with all of you. I made this album while doing what most of us have been doing this past year, sitting at home and hoping for better days ahead. There are four themes we will explore on the album… Distance. Indulgence. Euphoria. Commitment. Music has always connected the world and helped us to heal. I hope this music helps you on your journey through space and time,” he wrote on social media.

Nick has again ventured solo with his new album. He has also released the titles of the songs and the title track. Nick revealed a recent interview that the album’s songs are inspired by his love for Priyanka.

“Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can’t articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I’m grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that’s most important,” Nick said with abundant love.

He further added that Spaceman is all about the emotion which connected everyone in these disconnected times. For him and most of us, it is love that kept us move forward. The song is a hope for better tomorrow.