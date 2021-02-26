Roadshow after making inroads; Arvind Kejriwal to visit Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will conduct a roadshow in Gujarat’s Surat. The roadshow is held after Aam Aadmi Party’s electoral success in its debut electoral local body polls. AAP won 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) making inroads in Gujarat politics. And this victory is really an unexpected twist for the party.

Being happy over the party’s success in the SMC, Kejriwal said that AAP is the only party challenging Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the country. The BJP grabbed 93 out of the 120 seats in Surat, while the Congress and other parties could not win any seats. He branded the party’s success in Gujarat as the beginning of a new politics in the state. His visit to Gujarat is to express his gratitude to people who supported him.

“AAP National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal will visit Gujarat on 26th Feb, 2021. He will thank the people of Gujarat for believing in AAP’s Model of Development, in a grand Road Show,” an official AAP tweet handle said.

Meanwhile, sources told that the Delhi chief minister’s security cover was downgraded and four out of six commandoes in the cordon were removed. The Delhi Police PRO responded that Kejriwal has been provided Z plus security by Delhi Police.