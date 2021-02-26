Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower in the Indian share market. The BSE Sensex declined by 1,939 points or 3.8 per cent to close at 49,099.99. The NSE Nifty lowered by 3.76 per cent or 568 points to settle at 14,529.15.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was extremely bearish as 1,853 shares ended lower while 1,062 closed higher on the BSE.

All shares in the NSE Nifty closed lower . The top losers in the market were ONGC Mahindra and Mahindra, Power Grid, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, GAIL India, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Grasim Industries and UPL.