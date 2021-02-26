Surplus paddy for e-auction; Chattisgarh cabinet approves proposal

Chhattisgarh government decides to sell surplus paddy through e-auction. The surplus paddy procured from the farmers in the Kharif marketing year (KMY) 2020-21 will be sold in auction. The decision was taken by cabinet chaired by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur.

“After fulfilling the requirement of 24 Lakh Metric Tonne quota of rice for the state’s public distribution system (PDS), there remains a surplus stock of 20.5 lakh MT of paddy. The cabinet approved the proposal of disposal of this surplus stock of paddy through auctioning process at the cooperative society level. The Cabinet Sub-committee constituted for paddy procurement and custom milling, will approve the maximum rate to be received for auction,” a press release read.

In the KMY 2020-21, 92 LMT paddy was collected and stored at minimum support price (MSP) in the state. The Centre has agreed to accept 24 LMT rice in the central pool through Food Corporation of India (FCI) from the state. The cabinet also ratified the decision regarding the complete shut-down of two 120 MW capacity thermal power plants situated in Korba district.