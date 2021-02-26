Twitter is planning to offer paid service ‘Super Flow’… Know more!!!

Twitter has announced a new payment-related feature called “Super Follow”, which will allow users to charge followers to get exclusive content.

The new feature will let users charge for exclusive, extra material from their followers and can include subscriber-only newsletters, videos, deals and discounts. A monthly subscription fee would be charged for access to such contents.

“Exploring audience funding opportunities like Super Follows will allow creators and publishers to be directly supported by their audience and will incentivize them to continue creating content that their audience loves,” Twitter said in a statement. The feature is yet to be launched, but the company plans to launch it in the coming months.