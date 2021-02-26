Warning letter found with explosive materials near Ambani’s house….

Mumbai: Police have now found a threat letter in the car, a day after an abandoned car having explosives was found parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia, . According to a source, the handwritten letter in ‘broken English’ was addressed to the businessman and his wife Neeta Ambani.

“A letter was also found in the car with the explosives near Antilia. The handwritten letter was in broken English with grammatical mistakes and was addressed to Mukesh and Neeta Ambani,” the police source said. “It is basically a threat letter calling the planted explosives a ‘trailer’ and a warning to return with more preparations to assassinate the whole family later.”

This is what the purported threat letter said: “To Nita bhabhi and Mukesh bhaiya, this is just a trailer. All preparations have been done…picture abhi baaki hai.” “Police deployed police personnel across the city and are conducting searches. The vehicle has been seized for investigation. A letter has been found inside the suspicious vehicle,” Mumbai Police said.