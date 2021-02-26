Yes agreed, Dogs are man’s best friends but watch on these breeds

We have seen so many videos and live incidents where dogs save their masters sacrificing their own lives. For this reason, dogs are often referred to as “man’s best friend”. However, there are some breeds that are a little tough to handle. Some may only obey one master and treat rest all like a thief. Here are a few of them to be taken special care of.

Chihuahuas are misleading. They look really cute but not manageable as you think or they seem to be. The main problem is their small size. They are tough to train and are very stubborn. They are aggressive towards children due to jealousy.

Alaskan Malamutes are leaders by birth. They are not so cute but if trained properly, they will guard the master at any cost. They are quite difficult to train. They tend to attack smaller animals and even children. Socializing them is the first thing to do or else you are done!!!!

No special introduction needed for Rottweilers. They are known for being strong and aggressive. But once tianed, they become fiercely loyal. They will show aggression towards strangers.

Bullmastiff is a large dog breed. It is not so aggressive but if annoyed, it will attack with its full strength. Since they themselves don’t know their size, they can accidentally knock over kids without even realizing.



Saint Bernard dogs are gentle giants and are playful dogs. The risk is when they hurt kids due to their playfulness. They are easy to train too.

Weimaraner dogs look a bit scary. They are known for being hunting dogs due to their high levels of energy. They can become aggressive whenever they want and cannot be controlled even by the master if they are extremely annoyed.