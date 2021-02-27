” A BJP wave is prevailing . CM is frightened and furious too”: BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has claimed that a BJP wave is prevailing in West Bengal. He also said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is frightened and furious too.

“Assembly poll bugle has been sounded in West Bengal. A BJP wave is prevailing there. Mamata ‘didi’ is frightened and furious too,” said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Election Commission announced the dates of polling and results for four states – West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and the union territory of Puducherry. ECI has announced that the election for the state assembly will conducted in 8 phases. Voting will begin on March 27. Then voting will take place in April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 26 and April 29. The counting will take place on May 2.