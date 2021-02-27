Bihar CM Nitish Kumar bristles at questions on liquor prohibition drive

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hit back at questions being raised against alcohol prohibition drive following some recent instances of violation of the liquor ban. Nitish Kumar also noted the attack by liquor smugglers on a police party in Sitamarhi district.

He emphasised on the need of a full-fledged team to conduct anti-liquor drives instead of “ikka-dukka” (one or two) police personnel carrying out raids. He said that stern action will be taken against police and excise department officials if they are found to be violating the prohibition themselves.

“Altogether 619 personnel and officials are facing departmental action on these counts. FIRs have been lodged against 348, while 186 have been dismissed from service. There are always some instances of transgression. But on this very basis, some people have started questioning the huge step we took,” Mr Kumar said.

He invoked Mahatma Gandhi and cited studies conducted by the WHO to highlight the ill effects of liquor consumption. Nitish Kumar also talked on his commitment to better the police force. He further added that they are getting good tarining and enough equipment.