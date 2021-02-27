Budget airline in India announces important decision

A budget air carrier based in India has announced an important decision. IndiGo has announced that all its domestic flights having subset series 6E 5500 – 6E 5900 will be operated from Terminal-1 of Mumbai airport. All other flights, including 5000 series will continue to operate from Terminal 2. Other air carriers like GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet will resume all its domestic operations from Terminal 1from March 10.

Mumbai Airport has two terminals–T1 and T2. T1 caters to domestic passengers and Terminal-2 has international services besides domestic operations of some of the Indian airlines. However, after the resumption of domestic commercial passenger services in late May last year, following a nearly two-month shutdown in the wake of the pandemic, the flight services were consolidated at T2.