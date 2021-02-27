Commodity Market: Gold prices fall sharply

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has slipped down sharply. The price has reached . Gold is priced at Rs. 34,160 down by Rs. 440 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4270 lower by Rs. 55. In the last three days the price of gold has lowered by Rs. 840.

In the international market the price of spot gold was down 2.5% at US dollar. 1,726.31 per ounce. Gold price was down by 6.4% in this month.

Among other precious metals, silver declined 3.9% to US dollar. 26.34 an ounce. Palladium declined 3.3% to US dollar. 2,321.15, while platinum fell 2.8% to US dollar. 1,182.34.