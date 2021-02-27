Covid-19 Update: 320 recoveries reported in Saudi Arabia

338 new coronavirus infections were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 179 were recorded in Riyadh, 70 in the Eastern Province, 42 in Makkah, 10 in Asir, 7 in Madinah, 3 in Hail, 3 in Jazan and 2 in Najran. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 377,061 .

320 new recoveries were also reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia has increased to 368,011. 5 new deaths were also reported. The death toll has surged to 6488.

The recovery rate is firm at 97.6%. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.7%. At present there are 2562 active cases under medical treatment. In this 475 are admitted in ICUs.