Covid-19 Update: 3434 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 3434 new coronavirus cases along with 2171 recoveries and 15 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total number of people infected with the pandemic has reached 388,594. This includes 379,708 recoveries and 1213 deaths. At present there are 7673 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 185,599 additional Covid-19 tests. Till now over 30.4 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on Friday announced that coronavirus precautionary measures introduced earlier this month will be extended until the start of Ramadan in mid-April.