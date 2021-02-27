Covid-19 Update: 460 new coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the latest coronavirus situation in the country. 460 new coronavirus along with 412 recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported. Of the newly diagnosed cases, 423 are contacts of active cases and 37 are travel related.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 163,197. The total recoveries is at 153,219. The death toll is firm at 257. At present there are 9721 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 8620 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 4787 people were tested for the first time. Till now 153,2225 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

There are 86 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 682. 9 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 105 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.