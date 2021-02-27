Covid warns of a second wave; State with concern….

Thiruvananthapuram: The state is worried about the warning of the central government that there will be a second wave of Covid. Covid has warned a second wave in 16 states, including Kerala.

The Central Government’s warning of a second wave came amid concerns over the spread of Covid in Kerala. This is doubling the concern. The second wave is caused by a decline in immunity. Moreover, the inability to increase the number of diagnostic tests has led to the inability to identify patients. With the Centre’s new warning, the health department has decided to tighten the controls.

The decision was taken not to allow crowded events anymore. Police intervention should be made effective. The Department of Health also proposes to intensify the intervention of sectoral magistrates. In addition to this, the health department has decided to hold a special meeting with various departments to decide on the level of control.