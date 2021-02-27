Governor manhandled; Himachal speaker considers case against Congress MLAs

Himachal Pradesh Speaker Vipin Parmar goes through the Assembly rules to file an FIR against the five Congress MLAs. The MLAs were suspended for allegedly manhandling Governor Bandaru Dattatraya. The Speaker told that this is for the first time in the history of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly that the Governor was manhandled by Opposition members.

Parmar is closely examining the rules to file a police case against the suspended Congress MLAs. After he addressed the House on the opening day of the Budget session, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya was manhandled by some Congress members in the Assembly complex.

The Speaker immediately suspended Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and four other Congress MLAs Harsh Vardhan Chauhan, Satpal Raizada, Sunder Singh and Vinay Kuma for the entire Budget session till March 20.

Mr Parmar says that he saw some opposition members trying to stop the Governor when he was going towards his cavalcade after addressing the House. Mr Parmar further said they hit on the Governor’s back with copies of his address. The same Congress MLAs had once shouted in the House during the Governor’s address.

Meanwhile the five suspended Congress MLAs said that they will not go to the court for bail, rather they will prefer to be arrested.