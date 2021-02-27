Gulf country bans foreign transit passengers from entering airport

A gulf country has decided to ban foreign transit passengers from entering the airport. Kuwait has decided this. The decision was announced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Kuwait.

As per the new decision, non-Kuwaiti travellers will not be allowed to enter the Kuwait airport, which includes transit passengers changing flights. Earlier in February 19, the Ministry of Health in the country has wrote a letter stating that transit passengers are not allowed to exit the plane and enter the Kuwait airport.

Since February 7, non-Kuwaitis have been barred from entering Kuwait and the decision was extended earlier this week until further notice.