International passenger flights banned till march 13 ; Check the details here…

India ; The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) declared on Friday that it has stretched the taboo on international commercial passenger flyings till March 31, 2021. The prohibition has been in position after March 2020.

“In partial modification of circular dated June 26, 2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hours IST of March 31, 2021,” said the circular published by the DGCA.

The constraints will not refer to international all-cargo actions and flights specially authorized by the DGCA, according to the official announcement. This indicates that the flights working under the bilateral air bubble contracts with preferred countries will proceed to operate.” However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the circular added.

Presently, India has reciprocal air bubble treaties with various countries. These incorporate countries such as Japan, the US, the UK, France, Germany, etc. The government also has been working on special repatriation airlines under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ since May 2020 in order to return stranded Indians back to the country. International commercial passenger flights have persisted discontinued since March 23, 2020, when the national lockdown constraints were inflicted.