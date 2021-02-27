ISL 2021: Odisha FC Vs East Bengal match creates new history

In football, the match between Odisha FC and East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) has wrote a new history. Odisha FC defeated East Bengal in the match by 6-5. A total of 11 goals were scored in the match and this is a new record for the most number of goals in a match .

This was the last match for both the teams in this season. Odisha is in the last position in the points tally. East Bengal is in the 9th position.

For Odisha FC Paul Ramfangzauva (49′, 66′) and Jerry Mawihmingthanga (51′, 67′) scored two goals each. Lalhrezuala (33′) and Diego Mauricio (69′) also socred golas for the team.

For East Bengal Anthony Pilkington (24′), Aaron Joshua Holloway (60′, 90′), Jeje Lalpekhlua (74′) and an own goal from Ravi Kumar (37) scored goals.