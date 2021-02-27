Massive fire breaks out at a warehouse

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse. The fire broke out in the Khetra Das Lane in Bowbazar area in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon. Computer goods were stored in the warehouse. The warehouse is situated near to a computer store and an eatery.

Nobody was injured in the incident. The fire was extinguished by four fire tenders. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Senior Fire Department officials visited the spot. Local MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay of TMC also visited the area.