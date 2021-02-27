Meet Aamna Imran, the Pakistani doppleganger of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s another doppelganger, perhaps the Pakistani version of Aishwarya. Aamna Imran from Pakistan is the new addition to the list of dopplegangers after Manasi Naik, Ammuzz Amrutha and Mahlagha Jaberi.

Aamna often recreates Aishwarya’s looks from her movies in her instagram account. She has done a set of videos where she is seen enacting scenes from films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Devdas and Mohabbatein. In 2005, actress Sneha Ullal was also compared to Aishwarya when she made her debut in the movie Lucky No Time For Love. The audience found her quite similar to Aishwarya which earned her the name ‘second Aishwarya of Bollywood’.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently spotted at a family function where she danced along with daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya is back to the reels and began working on her next film Ponniyin Selvan. The historical film is a directed by filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Fans are in great excitement as the Aishwarya-Mani Ratnam duo has always proven to be a hit maker.