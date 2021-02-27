New rules for flying from UAE to India announced

The Maharashtra government has issued new guidelines for passengers entering the state. As per the new rules, all international passengers to Mumbai must upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report issued within 72 hours of departure on the Air Suvidha portal. They should also carry the printed report with them. Also, a few categories of passengers were exempted from the mandatory institutional quarantine.

Elderly passengers above 65 years of age, pregnant women, children below five years of age and parents accompanying them are exempted from this. Also, passengers having serious illness and requiring medical attention, Passengers suffering from extreme distress in family will be exempted from institutional quarantine.

Passengers arriving from the England, South Africa and Brazil have to undergo a test irrespective of their final destination. Transiting passengers arriving from the UK, South Africa and Brazil have to undergo a test and can board a connecting flight out of Maharashtra only when the test results are negative.