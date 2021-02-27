PM Modi to receive CERAWeek global energy and environment leadership award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to receive the CERAWeek global energy and environment leadership award. The award will be handed over during an annual international energy conference next week. The prime minister will also deliver a keynote address at the CERAWeek Conference-2021. The event will be held virtually from March 1 to 5.

“We look forward to Prime Minister Modi’s perspectives on the role of the world’s largest democracy and are pleased to honour him with the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award for his commitment to expanding India’s leadership in sustainable development to meet the country’s, and the world’s, future energy needs,” IHS Markit vice chairman and the conference’s chair, Daniel Yergin, said.

US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and founder of Breakthrough Energy Bill Gates and president and CEO, Saudi Aramco, Amin Nasser are the prominent speakers at the conference. The award is for PM Modi’s role in guiding India towards economic growth, poverty reduction and a new energy future.

The officials say that in last few years, India has emerged at the centre of global energy and the environment. It happened only because of the efficacy of leadership.