Red Fort violence; ”Bring true picture before the court” says Delhi Court

Delhi court has asked Delhi Police to conduct its investigation “in a fair and impartial manner” and to “bring true picture before the court” in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day. The court said this after when actor turned activist Deep Sidhu claimed he was trying to pacify the crowd there on January 26.

Meanwhile, police told the court that Sidhu was trying to “guide police to conduct investigation in a particular manner”. Sidhu was arrested for instigating violent protesters at the monument. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajender Singh Nagar, who passed the order on an application filed by Sidhu through his lawyer Abhishek Gupta, stated, “Police officials are directed to investigate on the points as mentioned in the application made by the complainant to unearth the truth. Furthermore, appropriate action may be taken and appropriate sections may be added if the accused is trying to mislead the investigation by fabricating false evidence. IO is duty bound to conduct proper investigation in the matter in fair and impartial manner. He is not supposed to collect evidence only to prove the guilt of the accused, rather he has to bring the true picture before the court.”

The lawyers on Sidhu’s side has asked the court to issue directions to the investigating agency to include all videos showing “innocence” of accused. Additional Public Prosecutor Rajiv Kamboj, who appeared on behalf of police, told the court that “accused cannot guide the police to conduct investigation in a particular manner”.

He also said that the police on duty are bound to conduct a fair and impartial investigation. He further added that the accused cannot be allowed to divert investigation of police from its path.