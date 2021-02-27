“Sinopharm may offer immunity for up to six months”: says UAE… Know more!!!

“The Sinopharm vaccine is expected to offer people immunity against Covid-19 for four to six months”, result of the UAE trial said. Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chairwoman of the National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee, said “Abu Dhabi’s public health provider recorded a significant decrease in the rate of hospital admissions after the country began a mass vaccination campaign”.

“The number of hospitalisations was much less and there were no critical care admissions seen among the vaccinated, 14 days post second dose,” Dr Al Kaabi said. “There was no mortality among the vaccinated. Even for those who got the infection, usually it is mild or asymptomatic. We also noticed that the duration of positivity is very short among the vaccinated.”

The duration of immunity by taking two doses of the vaccine is expected to last six months or less, although she said further research was needed to determine the exact period. The conference also got an update of the Sputnik V vaccine trial in the UAE. It will test a combination of Sputnik V and AstraZeneca shots.

“The advantage here is at the time when we have a shortage of one or the other vaccine, this provides a new way to use combinations of different vaccines,” said Dr Ahmed Al Hammadi, a consultant in infectious diseases at Tawam Hospital in Al Ain.