Union government reduces price of Covid-vaccines in private hospitals

The union government has reduced the price of Covid-19 vaccine for a dose in the private hospitals. The private hospitals can charge Rs. 150 for vaccine and Rs.100 as service charge. This rate is for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities.

The union government had made the announcement earlier this week and added that the next phase of inoculation will be conducted at 10,000 government and more than 20,000 private vaccination centres across the country. The third phase of vaccinations will begin on March 1.

Vaccination at private facilities will be charged subject to a financial ceiling whereas vaccination at government facilities is totally free, the cost being borne by Central government: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry#COVID19 https://t.co/ubHJaEuFld — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

“According to sources, the government has fixed the price of vaccines at Rs 250 for a dose which would be available at private hospitals for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities,” news agency IANS reported.