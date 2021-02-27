‘Who will win the Kerala battle’: Results of ABP-C Voter opinion poll released

The national news channel, ABP has released the results of an opinion poll conducted by ABP- C Voter. The opinion poll results were announced as the Election Commission has announced the poll dates for 4 states and 1 Union Territory. Voting for Kerala Assembly Elections will be held in only 1 phase on April 6. The counting of votes in on May 2.

As per the ABP-C Voter opinion poll, the ruling Left Democratic Front(LDF) led by CPM will continue its rule in Kerala. The LDF will get 83 to 91 seats. United Democratic Front led by Congress will get 47 to 55 seats. The BJP will only get 2 seats.

The survey claims that LDF will get 40% of votes. While the UDF will get 33 and BJP will get a 13% votes.