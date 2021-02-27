Women’s day ad on infertility trending; leaves a powerful note

Prega news, a pregnancy kit brand has come up with an advertisement on infertility and has made netizens emotional. The ad released as a Women Day initiative aims to highlight how infertility affects the emotional and mental health of a woman.

Mona Singh is featured as the eldest daughter-in-law who is unable to conceive. The ad portrays Mona’s happiness for her sister-in-law who is expecting a baby and simultaneously reflects Mona’s void feeling of not being able to become a mother. Ad ends with mother-in-law asking her what the baby should be named.

“Infertility affects every 1 in 6 couples in India and the circumstances around them make them suffer in silence. This Women’s Day, let’s speak up about infertility issues – and make this world a better place for people battling infertility. Prega News urges you to celebrate every woman for who she is because #SheIsCompleteInHerself?,” the video caption read.

One user said, “So beautifully captured the concept… Being mother is not the only thing that completes her… She has an identity to herself…” Another commented, “Wonderfully crafted story, beautiful message to create positivity in relationships, sensible picturised to create strong emotions, truly heart touching.”

The ad is sure to make you grab a tissue paper in the end. It has been viewed more than 20.5 lakh times.