A three-month road closure announced in UAE

Feb 28, 2021, 04:20 pm IST

A three-month road closure has been  announced in UAE. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced the three-month road closure.

ITC announced that Al Marabi Street in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra, will be closed from Monday, March 1, to Tuesday, June 1. The ITC has also shared a a map that guides drivers about the closure and the alternative routes they can take. The authority has also urged drivers  to “drive cautiously” and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

