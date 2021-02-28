A three-month road closure announced in UAE

A three-month road closure has been announced in UAE. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced the three-month road closure.

ITC announced that Al Marabi Street in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra, will be closed from Monday, March 1, to Tuesday, June 1. The ITC has also shared a a map that guides drivers about the closure and the alternative routes they can take. The authority has also urged drivers to “drive cautiously” and abide by traffic rules and regulations.