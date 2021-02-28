A three-month road closure announced in UAE

A three-month road closure has been announced in UAE. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced the three-month road closure.
ITC announced that Al Marabi Street in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra, will be closed from Monday, March 1, to Tuesday, June 1. The ITC has also shared a a map that guides drivers about the closure and the alternative routes they can take. The authority has also urged drivers to “drive cautiously” and abide by traffic rules and regulations.
????? ??? ???? ???????? ????? ???? – ????? #??????
Road Closure on Al Marabi Street, Madinat Zayed- Al Dhafra Region pic.twitter.com/A6eaU4BLtP
— "ITC" ???? ????? ???????? (@ITCAbuDhabi) February 28, 2021
