CCTV footage shows woman carrying baby robbed and stabbed to death

Police said that a 25-year-old woman holding her child was stabbed to death during a robbery bid in North-West Delhi. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera in the capital’s Adarsh Nagar locality.

The CCTV footage vividly depicts two women walking. One woman is seen carrying her baby. Suddenly a man approaches them from behind and tries to snatch a chain from one of them. As when they started to resist, he stabs one of them with a knife and leaves.

A case has been filed but no arrests made till now as 10 police teams probe further. This is considered to be the second such incident reported from the city in the past two days. The police said the woman, identified as Simran, was stabbed while resisting a snatching bid. She was returning to home from a market. She had her her child in her hands when the incident took place.

Residents also complained that several incidents of snatching are taking place in the locality. They have asked police for intensified patrolling in the area but the police have not yet taken the matter seriously.