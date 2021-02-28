Couldn’t afford to marry; surprise wedding for homeless couple after 24 years

Whether you are rich or poor, love is always a celebration. And true love makes one rich by all means. Here is the wonderful story of a homeless couple who have been living together for 24 years but couldn’t afford to marry.

Rosalyn Ferrer, 50, and Rommel Basco, 55, from Pampanga province, the Philippines, have been living in a small shack in an empty patch of wasteland for more than two decades. They are now living with their six children. All these years, they couldn’t get married because their only focus was to “get enough food to eat”.

Recently what happened is that Richard Strandz, a hairdresser met the couple while they were collecting plastic to sell to get money for food. Richard had a warm conversation with the couple and decided to arrange a surprise wedding for them. For this, he reached out to his friends who had a wedding supplies business. He has given word to help the couple process papers for their marriage license and will fund the church wedding.

Richard organized a wedding photoshoot for the couple and that just went viral. Rosalyn wore a white wedding gown and Rommel wore a Barong Tagalog suit. Both of them wearing a beautiful smile on their face….

“I found out about how the two have been living together for more than two decades but cannot afford a small wedding. I was touched by their love story so I contacted my friends who had a wedding supplies business and thought of surprising them with a charity wedding,” Richard said. He further added that true love is something to be celebrated irrespective of how people are born or lived.

“I once dreamed of having a white wedding but that was when I was a little girl. It went out of my mind long ago. We never had enough money and all we concentrated on was getting enough food to eat each day. Now I feel so blessed that it has happened. I’m so thankful” Rosalyn said. The couple is really excited and they hope that they’ll be married once their papers are processed.