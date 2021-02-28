Covid-19 Update: 2930 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

2930 new coronavirus cases along with 1517 new recoveries and 8 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Till now 391,524 people were infected with the coronavirus infection in the country. In this 381,225 people were recovered. The death toll has reached at 1221. At present there 9078 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 226,139 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 30.6 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.

Doctors in the UAE are witnessing significant cases of patients complaining of loss of smell for up to several months after the virus first strikes them, warning that this could even prove to be a major public health problem. While loss of smell is a hallmark of Covid-19 infection but new research shows that people with the coronavirus could lose their sense of smell for up to five months