Covid-19 Update: 908 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 908 new coronavirus cases along with 775 recoveries and 8 new deaths were reported in the country in the last three days.

Till now 141,496 people were infected with the coronavirus infection in Oman. In this 132,459 people were recovered. 1570 people had died in Oman due to the infection. The recovery rate is at 94% in Oman.

Also Read: Fuel prices for March announced in a gulf country

In the last 24 hours 19 people were admitted to hospitals in the country. At present there 197 people in medical treatment in various hospitals. In this 67 people are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.