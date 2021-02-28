Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 97.6% in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 97.6% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile 322 new coronavirus cases along with 294 recoveries and 6 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 167 were recorded in Riyadh, 66 in the Eastern Province, 37 in Makkah, 8 in Asir, 8 in Najran, 5 in Madinah, 5 in Jazan and 4 in Hail.

Also Read: India extends ban on flights services to this gulf country

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 377,383. The total recoveries reached at 368,305 . The death toll stands at 6494.