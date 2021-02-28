District administration imposes night curfew till March 14

As the number of coronavirus cases increases, the district administration has decided to extend the night curfew. The Pune district administration has decided to extend the night curfew till March 14. The schools in the district will also remain closed. The essential services are exempted from the curfew.

“COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the Pune city till February 28 have been extended to 14 March. As per the new order issued today, schools, colleges and private coaching classes in the city have to remain closed till March 14. No public movement except essential services will be allowed between 11 pm and 6 am,” said Murlidhar Mohol Mayor Pune.