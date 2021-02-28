Fuel prices for the month of March announced

The Fuel Price Committee in UAE has announced the prices of petrol and diesel in UAE for the month of March . The prices for petrol and diesel has been hiked considering the international crude oil price. The price of crude oil has been surged in the international market.

Super 98 petrol is priced at Dh2.12 per litre. The price was Dh1.91 in February. The Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.01 per litre in March . It was priced at Dh1.80 in February. Diesel is priced at Dh2.15 a litre. It was at Dh2.01 in February. The price include 5% VAT.