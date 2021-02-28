‘Get a life’ Actress Ameesha Patel slams for being accused of defrauding producer

‘Get a life’ says actress Ameesha Patel in her tweet. She tweeted that people need to “get a life” and stop spreading rumours about her. Her tweet comes a day after news of her allegedly defrauding a producer surfaced online.

Ameesha Patel has been accused by producer Ajay Kumar Singh. He has accused her of having him invest in a film in 2017 titled Desi Magic. He was also forced to transfer Rs 2.5 crore to her bank account. The producer says that the actress hasn’t returned the amount yet despite later refusing to be a part of the film.

Ameesha took to Twitter to shut down “ridiculous rumours” about her. She didn’t mention anything about the case. “As a public figure I wake up to hilarious n ridiculous rumours on the professional n personal front repeatedly I see old rumours and gossips resurfacing constantly C’MON GUYS .. GET A LIFE!!!Enjoy every moment of Gods gift 2 us .. just like I’m doing,” she wrote.

The said case was heard by the Jharkhand High Court. Both the parties are asked to settle the matter via mediation.