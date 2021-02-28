How to use coffee on hair to get shiny and long hair

We are sure that you will never think that this drink will be very beneficial for your hair when you drink a cup of coffee. Of course, the benefits of coffee for the skin have long been known to people. But now is the time to find out what benefits it brings to your hair. After all, who doesn’t want their hair to be strong and healthy? With a self-made coffee hair mask, you can achieve the beautiful hair of your dream.

How to use coffee on hair?

Here is a simple way to use coffee to get results that will make your hair soft, smooth, and shiny.

Step 1: Shampoo your hair as usual.

Step 2: Add four tablespoons of brewed coffee to a bowl. Add four cups of boiled water (cooled to room temperature). Mix well. For extra conditioning, you can add an egg yolk to it. It is sufficient to add it only if necessary.

Step 3: Pour the coffee mix on your head and massage well. Apply this mixture all over the hair with your fingers.

Step 4: Cover your hair with a towel and leave it on for about 30 to 40 minutes.

Step 5: Rinse hair with lukewarm water.

Yes, using coffee for hair is very simple. This solution offers many benefits ranging from getting shiny hair to faster hair growth without any side effects. Definitely give it a try!