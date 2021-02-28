Indian boxer Deepak Kumar wins silver at Strandja Memorial in Bulgaria

In boxing, the Indian boxer Deepak Kumar has won silver medal at the 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria. Deepak Kumar won the silver in the 52 kilogram category.

Deepak Kumar, an Asian silver-winner lost to Daniel Asenov, a two-time European championships gold-medallist in the finals of men’s flyweight. A Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, Deepak is also a former India Open gold-medallist.

“The result may not be in favour of Deepak Kumar but the Indian boxer surely won the hearts with his attacking game. A beautiful mix of the uppercut, left jabs and feet movement, a SILVER medal and a dream run at the 72nd Strandja Cup. India is proud of you”, tweeted Boxing Federation of India .

Earlier, Naveen Boora (69kg) settled for a bronze medal after going down to Asian Games gold medallist Bobo-Usmon Baturov of Uzbekistan in his semifinal bout.