Khap panchayats increase milk prices; protest against fuel prices and farm laws

As a protest against the rising fuel prices and Centre’s contentious farm laws, Khap Panchayats in Haryana increased the rate of milk. Khap leaders said that they will sell milk at Rs 100 per litre to government cooperative societies from today.

Many people were seen agitating in Hisar against the soaring prices of petrol and diesel, coupled with their angst against the controversial farm laws. “We have decided to give milk at the price of Rs 100/litre. We urge dairy farmers to sell milk at the same price to government cooperative societies” a Panchayat spokesperson said.

The protest came after Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan termed “less fuel production by manufacturing countries to gain more profit” as one of the reasons behind the price hike. “There are two main reasons behind the fuel price rise. The international market has reduced fuel production and manufacturing countries are producing less fuel to gain more profit. This is making the consumer countries suffer,” Pradhan said.

Since November 26, farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They have been demanding withdrawal of laws and a written assurance on Minimum Support Price (MSP) from the government.